|SIGIL II
|Author
|John Romero
|Port
|Limit-removing
|IWAD
|Doom
|Year
|2023
|Link
|Official site
SIGIL II is a sequel to SIGIL by John Romero and Romero Games. It was announced through a video interview with Bridgeburner56 which premiered through the Realms Deep online indie games convention on August 15, 2021.[1][2] It is a Doom episode, and was released December 10, 2023.[3]
It was previously stated that Buckethead would return to contribute music,[4] but later materials indicate that the digital OST will instead be produced by Thorr. It also features an alternative and bespoke MIDI soundtrack by James Paddock (Jimmy), whose MIDIs were already featured in SIGIL.
SIGIL II opened for pre-orders on November 2, 2023, through Romero's romero.com store.[5]
Contents
Pre-release[edit]
Romero announced on December 8, 2022, that he would stream the building of a SIGIL II level on December 10, 2022—Doom's 29th release anniversary—at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Twitch.[6] He also noted at this time that the episode will again consist of nine levels, and that it will be for Doom rather than Doom II (earlier use of the term megawad made this somewhat unclear).
A previously released level, "One Humanity," was released as a standalone WAD for charity on March 2, 2022. However that level was for Doom II, and Romero has since reassigned it to the "Hellion" project for Doom II.[7]
Pre-orders[edit]
Pre-orders for physical editions of SIGIL II opened on November 2, 2023, via Romero's romero.com store. Three separate editions were available, with the two higher limited editions selling out within an hour:
- Shotgun Shell USB Edition (€69.95)
- 3.5" floppy + Shotgun Shell USB Edition (€89.95, limited to 166 copies)
- 5.25" and 3.5" floppies + Shotgun Shell USB + shirt (€154.95, limited to 30 copies)
Physical distributions[edit]
Shared contents of all three physical editions include the following:
- Custom SIGIL II big box
- SIGIL II cover poster (A3 size)
- Romero Games full-size cinch bag
- Sticker sheet with five stickers
- Shotgun glitter sticker
- SIGIL II disk pin
- SIGIL II "Gates of Hell" heavy superpin
- Extra code for SIGIL II WAD with music via email
- Shotgun shell USB containing:
- SIGIL II nine-level WAD file
- Making of SIGIL II video
- Making of SIGIL II story by David L. Craddock
- SIGIL II original soundtrack by Thorr
- SIGIL II original MIDI soundtrack by James Paddock (Jimmy)
- README file
Content[edit]
Changes[edit]
The spider mastermind had its health value increased from 3000 to 9000. Otherwise, it functions the exact same as vanilla.
Levels[edit]
All maps except E6M9 also include a deathmatch arena.
- E6M1: Cursed Darkness
- E6M2: Violent Hatred
- E6M3: Twilight Desolation (exit to secret level)
- E6M4: Fragments of Sanity
- E6M5: Wrathful Reckoning
- E6M6: Vengeance Unleashed
- E6M7: Descent Into Terror
- E6M8: Abyss of Despair
- E6M9: Shattered Homecoming (secret level)
MIDI soundtrack[edit]
All track composed by James Paddock (Jimmy).
Original soundtrack[edit]
All track composed by Bryant Lowry (Thorr). The soundtrack has been released on streaming services as Sigil 2 Collection.
Built-in demos[edit]
This WAD features four built-in demos. All require Ultimate Doom v1.9 to view them. The demo levels are:
|Demo
|Level
|Skill
|Tics
|Length
|DEMO1
|E6M1: Cursed Darkness
|4
|1702
|0:48.63
|DEMO2
|E6M2: Violent Hatred
|4
|2154
|1:01.54
|DEMO3
|E6M4: Fragments of Sanity
|4
|1912
|0:54.63
|DEMO4
|E6M6: Vengeance Unleashed
|4
|2163
|1:01.80
External links[edit]
