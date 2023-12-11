SIGIL II Author John Romero Port Limit-removing IWAD Doom Year 2023 Link Official site

SIGIL II is a sequel to SIGIL by John Romero and Romero Games. It was announced through a video interview with Bridgeburner56 which premiered through the Realms Deep online indie games convention on August 15, 2021.[1][2] It is a Doom episode, and was released December 10, 2023.[3]

It was previously stated that Buckethead would return to contribute music,[4] but later materials indicate that the digital OST will instead be produced by Thorr. It also features an alternative and bespoke MIDI soundtrack by James Paddock (Jimmy), whose MIDIs were already featured in SIGIL.

SIGIL II opened for pre-orders on November 2, 2023, through Romero's romero.com store.[5]

Romero announced on December 8, 2022, that he would stream the building of a SIGIL II level on December 10, 2022—Doom's 29th release anniversary—at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Twitch.[6] He also noted at this time that the episode will again consist of nine levels, and that it will be for Doom rather than Doom II (earlier use of the term megawad made this somewhat unclear).

A previously released level, "One Humanity," was released as a standalone WAD for charity on March 2, 2022. However that level was for Doom II, and Romero has since reassigned it to the "Hellion" project for Doom II.[7]

Pre-orders for physical editions of SIGIL II opened on November 2, 2023, via Romero's romero.com store. Three separate editions were available, with the two higher limited editions selling out within an hour:

Shotgun Shell USB Edition (€69.95)

3.5" floppy + Shotgun Shell USB Edition (€89.95, limited to 166 copies)

5.25" and 3.5" floppies + Shotgun Shell USB + shirt (€154.95, limited to 30 copies)

Physical distributions [ edit ]

Shared contents of all three physical editions include the following:

Custom SIGIL II big box

SIGIL II cover poster (A3 size)

Romero Games full-size cinch bag

Sticker sheet with five stickers

Shotgun glitter sticker

SIGIL II disk pin

SIGIL II "Gates of Hell" heavy superpin

Extra code for SIGIL II WAD with music via email

Shotgun shell USB containing: SIGIL II nine-level WAD file Making of SIGIL II video Making of SIGIL II story by David L. Craddock SIGIL II original soundtrack by Thorr SIGIL II original MIDI soundtrack by James Paddock (Jimmy) README file



Content [ edit ]

Changes [ edit ]

The spider mastermind had its health value increased from 3000 to 9000. Otherwise, it functions the exact same as vanilla.

Levels [ edit ]

All maps except E6M9 also include a deathmatch arena.

MIDI soundtrack [ edit ] All track composed by James Paddock (Jimmy). E6M1: "Nightmare Overture"

E6M2: "Sleep of Reason"

E6M3: "Cathedral Rock"

E6M4: "Fractures"

E6M5: "Hexaphobia"

E6M6: "Walls of the Minotaur"

E6M7: "The Impenetrable Dark"

E6M8: "Final Impact"

E6M9: "I'm the Doomguy with the Gun" Title screen: "Doomsday Draws Near"

Intermission screen: "The Horror To Come" Original soundtrack [ edit ] All track composed by Bryant Lowry (Thorr). The soundtrack has been released on streaming services as Sigil 2 Collection. E6M1: "Umbral Uprising"

E6M2: "Hellspawn Havoc"

E6M3: "Evil Dead"

E6M4: "Pain"

E6M5: "Chainsaw Chorus"

E6M6: "Incineration Anthem"

E6M7: "Wicked Warpath"

E6M8: "Vitriolic Vendetta"

E6M9: "Raging Revenant"

Title screen: "Immolator"

Intermission screen: "Extirpation"

Built-in demos [ edit ]

This WAD features four built-in demos. All require Ultimate Doom v1.9 to view them. The demo levels are: